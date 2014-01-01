Home
City Manager
 Crystal Hansonl  320-769-2154

City Clerk/Treasurer
 Tami Schuelke-Sampson  320-769-2154

Administrative Assistant
 Kristi Kvaal  320-769-2154

City Attorney
 Richard Stulz 320-769-2473

Police Chief
 Andy Stock  320-769-4700

Fire Chief
 Brian Hersom  320-769-2689

Pub. Utilities Superintendent
 Brent Powers  320-769-2111

Liquor Store Operations Supervisor
 Garney Jager  320-769-2755

Librarian
 Kathie Behrens  320-769-2069

Zoning Official
 Merlin Ellefson  320-769-2482

Daws the Gnome

Dawson - The small city with the bright future

Welcome to the City of Dawson, Minnesota

Thank you for visiting our website! This page offers information about the Dawson city government and provides connections to other businesses and resources within our community.  We hope you find it useful and fun.  We encourage you to offer any suggestions or comments you may have

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

The City currently has housing lots available that vary in size. To inquire, please contact City Hall.

The City of Dawson is reminding residents that it is against the law to dump garbage or demolition materials at the brush/compost site located southwest of city limits. Acceptable items include leaves, grass clippings, branches, trees and other like material. Anyone witnessing persons in violation of this State and City Code should contact the Dawson-Boyd Police Department at (320) 598-3720.


Click here to view the most current council agenda.

City of Dawson
Box 552
675 Chestnut
Dawson, MN  56232 		City Manager: 320-769-2154
City Clerk: 320-769-2154
Fax: 320-769-2858

Office hours: Weekdays, 8 am to 4:30 pm


